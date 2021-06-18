JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 112.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Shares of JD stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.94 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

