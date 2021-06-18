JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $41,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD opened at $73.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.94 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

