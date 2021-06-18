Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on JDEPF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of JDEPF opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.98. Jde Peets has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

About Jde Peets

