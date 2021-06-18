Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Oracle Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oracle in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

ORCL opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a twelve month low of $51.32 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Oracle by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

