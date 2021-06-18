JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Up 19.2% in May

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 982,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 721.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,401 shares during the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,755 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $50,985,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,595 shares during the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,469. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -309.53. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

