JinkoSolar (JKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.94. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

JKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.