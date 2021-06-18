JMP Securities Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of PubMatic stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 75.02.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $83,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,098. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PubMatic by 1,582.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $3,191,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares during the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.