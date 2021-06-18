John Conoley Acquires 15,000 Shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) insider John Conoley purchased 15,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

John Conoley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, John Conoley bought 25,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £5,250 ($6,859.16).

LON FA opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.25) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock has a market cap of £35.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.53.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

