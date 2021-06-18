JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,331,463 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331,463 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $77,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 108,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,453,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 92,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock worth $6,960,743 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.