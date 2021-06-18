JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 66,807 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,807 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.41% of Vulcan Materials worth $90,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $166.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $111.51 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

