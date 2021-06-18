JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,215

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,606.67 ($20.99).

DNLM traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,376 ($17.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,847. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,357.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.58. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

