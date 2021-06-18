JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,192 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.69% of CNA Financial worth $83,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of CNA opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

