JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 140,544 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,544 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $79,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,338,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares during the period.

DVY opened at $116.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

