JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,907,195 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 1,024.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.75% of Sonos worth $78,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonos by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 169,177 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,825,414.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,045 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,420. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of SONO opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.