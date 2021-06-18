JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 51,521 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.54% of Bio-Techne worth $79,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,485,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,362. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $445.19 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $452.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.55.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.40.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

