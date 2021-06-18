JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,785,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.38% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $81,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 51,747 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after purchasing an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,217 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

