JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Aptiv worth $83,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 108,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $151.36 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $73.36 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,886 shares of company stock worth $1,853,816 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.