JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 8.28% of Personalis worth $89,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSNL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,190 shares of company stock worth $3,563,708 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

