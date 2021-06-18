JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 699,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.55% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $79,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

NYSE SPR opened at $49.18 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.94.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.