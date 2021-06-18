JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $75.87 Million Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.82% of Certara worth $75,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Certara in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $27.53 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

In other Certara news, insider Justin Edge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,090 shares in the company, valued at $12,080,371.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,693.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,807,429 shares of company stock worth $212,690,035. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

