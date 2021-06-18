JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $77.41 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of Avery Dennison worth $77,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $125,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 581,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $208.57 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.35.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

