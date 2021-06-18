JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $77.59 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.81% of Builders FirstSource worth $77,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after buying an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $48,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,172,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 997,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $814,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDR. Truist raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

