JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $78.48 Million Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,711,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.22% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $78,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTVE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,348,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,674,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $15.39 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on PTVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, CEO Michael Jack King purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.