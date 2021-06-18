JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $79.44 Million Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.29% of LiveRamp worth $79,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in LiveRamp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in LiveRamp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,898,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

