JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $83.12 Million Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,253,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.36% of Grocery Outlet worth $83,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,736,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,685 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 727.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 884,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 784,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $924,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $35.21 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

