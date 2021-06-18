JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $88.27 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.39% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $88,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

