JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,361 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $80,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $486.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $311.27 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $495.05.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

