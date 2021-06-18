JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,448 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of BCE worth $82,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in BCE by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCE. Desjardins increased their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.89%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

