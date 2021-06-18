JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,598,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of ONEOK worth $80,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OKE opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

