JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $78,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP stock opened at $454.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $466.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

