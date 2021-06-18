JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s 9th Largest Position

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,871,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,917,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,004,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.35. 1,177,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,625,926. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.37. The stock has a market cap of $449.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

