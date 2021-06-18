JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 159,863 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of Rogers Communications worth $83,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,807,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $206,586,000 after purchasing an additional 241,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 567,404 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.3981 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

