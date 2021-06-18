JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 3,758 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $77,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $237.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.51. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $166.12 and a 1 year high of $239.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

