JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 925,156 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,156 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.72% of Gates Industrial worth $79,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $120,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 606.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 88,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at $7,004,000.

GTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

