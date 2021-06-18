JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases New Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,920,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.12% of Hayward at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,687,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,532,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,128,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $17,999,107.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HAYW stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAYW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

