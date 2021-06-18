JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 1,329,193 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,329,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,915,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $106,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

BMBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $49.89 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.