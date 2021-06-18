JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $113.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC opened at $92.69 on Friday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.08.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.