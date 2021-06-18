JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $113.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.
BC opened at $92.69 on Friday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.08.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
