JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $62.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBT. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. Cabot has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,602,000 after buying an additional 259,127 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

