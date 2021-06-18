JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 907,448 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.62% of Medical Properties Trust worth $77,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,662 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,619,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,302,000 after purchasing an additional 898,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.84 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.18.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.