JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,183 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Verisk Analytics worth $81,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 102,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $172.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.62. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

