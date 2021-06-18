JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,184,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.58% of Duke Realty worth $91,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $201,627,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $57,418,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Duke Realty by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,347,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Duke Realty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,558,000 after buying an additional 858,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DRE opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

