Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jupai by 33.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. 62,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,426. Jupai has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 million, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

