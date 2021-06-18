JustBet Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One JustBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $487,281.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

