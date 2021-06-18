Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,474.34

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,474.34 ($19.26) and traded as low as GBX 1,330.65 ($17.38). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,384 ($18.08), with a volume of 205,512 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on KNOS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,474.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

