Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $77,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 11,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $133,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,838 shares of company stock worth $384,298. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $10,174,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth about $2,883,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth about $2,557,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kaleyra by 828.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 123,356 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $365.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

