KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Down 6.5%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.96. Approximately 13,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 693,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

KALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

The company has a market cap of $682.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $268,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,994 shares of company stock worth $3,434,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,204,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,133,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after buying an additional 973,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,287,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after buying an additional 887,951 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $19,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

