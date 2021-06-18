Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report sales of $178.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.30 million and the highest is $181.76 million. Kaman reported sales of $177.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $746.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $746.08 million to $746.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $786.99 million, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $796.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $53.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.35. Kaman has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,935,000 after purchasing an additional 209,847 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Kaman by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,352,000 after purchasing an additional 158,436 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,687,000 after purchasing an additional 180,249 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,623,000 after purchasing an additional 270,248 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.