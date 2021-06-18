Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Holdings Boosted by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10,433.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.51. The stock had a trading volume of 28,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.01. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.