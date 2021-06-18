Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 388.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.32% of Kansas City Southern worth $76,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,485,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,665. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $140.86 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

