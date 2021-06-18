KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of KAR opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after purchasing an additional 948,727 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 568,006 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

